Governor Bryan on Violent Crime in USVI: ‘We must all be brave’
St. Thomas — Governor Albert Bryan Jr. released a statement on Tuesday evening addressing a “wave of gun violence throughout the territory.” A week after taking the oath of office as the the 9th governor of the the United States Virgin Islands, the newly-sworn in governor is taking action on crime in the territory.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.