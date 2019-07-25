Breaking News: Protest Against WAPA on July 31, 2019
This event is planned and sponsored by the “Virgin Islands Alliance For Consumer Justice.” The event is on July 31, 2019 in front of the PSC office located in Barbel Plaza at 10.A.M. One of the goals of the protest include but are not limited to stopping the proposed upcoming rate increase to the electricity rate.
The Post Fully States:
“We are asking tha…
