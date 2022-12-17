Charlotte Amalie𑁋Over the past ten years, downtown Charlotte Amalie has transformed. The historic district looks different. It incorporates modern technologies and retains its European architecture. The Charlotte Amalie Historic District in Charlotte Amalie in Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, is a 165.3 acres (0.669 km2) historic district listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.

The historic district still exists today. The Veterans Drive Improvement Project completed the first portion of “the single largest road construction project in the history of the U.S. Virgin Islands,” according to statements from officials at Public Works speaking at a 2018 groundbreaking ceremony. Veterans Memorial Drive in Charlotte Amalie is a significant infrastructure undertaking.

Virgin Islands Department of Public Works render

At the time, several major capital projects were underway on each island. The U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico recently marked their five-year anniverses after hurricanes Irma and Maria made landfall. And both San Juan and Charlotte Amalie continue disaster mitigation efforts through the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. The federal law gave the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico unprecedented funding to rebuild the territories.

After Hurricanes Irma and Maria, members of Congress representing the territories negotiated a five-year increase of the cover over to $13.25 in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett’s office noted that the temporary increase in cover over expired in December 2021. Because rum cover-over cap issues were included in the Build Back Better legislation, both territories will eventually return to standard rates.

However, in late August, Plaskett released a statement that said Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs approved a payment of approximately $226,165,037 to the Virgin Islands and $70,398,471 to Guam. The advance payments represent the 2023 estimated rum tax-cover over payments for the USVI and 2023 federal income tax.

Secretary Deb Haaland, who heads the Office of the Department of Interior, released a statement after vising Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands after the November midterms.

Haaland “highlighted how significant investments from Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act will help ensure the U.S. territories have the resources they need to withstand the impacts of extreme weather events and the climate crisis.”

Projects from that post-hurricane era include the Main Street Enhancement Project, the Frederiksted Economic Revitalization Project, and even the ‘Bridge to Nowhere’ on St. Thomas constructed to improve the Nadir waterway. The bridge, located on the southeastern side of St. Thomas, began construction in the late 90s before it stalled. After being abandoned for about two decades, Governor Kenneth Mapp cleared a road for the bridge’s completion. It opened to the public in 2018 and added a new traffic signal to the east end of St. Thomas for the first time in almost twenty years.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony that same year, former Mapp shared that the new waterfront structure in Charlotte Amalie would double as a territorial monument to Veterans who served in the United States Armed Forces. Phase one of the project saw completion recently. It started at the intersection near the Lucinda Millan Home and ended at the Capitol Building, where the final phase begins.

In August, Government House and the Department of Public Works announced they had secured a $25 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. The final construction phase will wrap the four-lane road project around the Capitol Building that houses the Virgin Islands Legislature. Improvements include an identical seawall to Phase 1, widened lanes, a more expansive promenade, a divided medium, new streetlighting, and more greenery.

“This award will fund the second phase of the Charlotte Amalie Waterfront Revitalization Program, the Veterans Drive (Route 30) Improvements Project. Phase II is approximately .92 miles, extending from Hospital Gade to Kronprindsens Tvaer Gade (Windward Passage Hotel),” according to the Department of Transportation. “The project will construct a tree-lined four-lane roadway divided by an 11-foot raised median. The project will construct a new seawall, as well as develop the promenade.”

When the territory cleared the way for emergency WiFi hotspots for residents to use after a months-long communications blackout, public WiFi in some public spaces stayed connected and remains available today. Parks like Emancipation Garden, Emile Griffith Park, and Franklin D. Roosevelt Memorial Park offer free WiFi, compliments of the Virgin Islands Next Generation Network (viNGN).

The Cyril E. King airport on St. Thomas, the Henry E. Rohslen airport on St. Croix, and other passenger terminals operated by the Virgin Islands Port Authority all offer free WiFi.

Recently, a redesigned Vendors Plaza was unveiled to the public. “I want to congratulate Commissioner Derek Gabriel, Federal Highways Project Manager Jomo McClean, and the entire department for securing these funds, which allows us to move forward on this project sooner rather later,” Governor Bryan said. “Not only is this a boon for the Territory in receiving the funding for the project, it allows the Bryan-Roach Administration to continue its momentum of recovery and rebuilding by using money earmarked for Veterans Drive for other vital projects.”

RAISE is a discretionary grant program that dates back to the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. The RAISE grant, previously called Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) and Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER), has changed names several times.

Last year, Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a $1.75 trillion proposal to improve American infrastructure. President Joe Biden signed it into law in November to improve the nation’s crumbling infrastructure and address the global climate emergency. Weeks after Biden signed the landmark infrastructure law, Plaskett announced $99 million in new funding for the Turpentine Run Flood Control Project on the east end of St. Thomas. “Today, I am happy to announce $99 million in new funding for the Turpentine Run Flood Control Project and the Savan Gut Phase II flood control project,” Plaskett said in a press statement. “This new federal investment comes as the Biden Administration continues its nationwide focus on easing supply chain bottlenecks, improving infrastructure resilience, and creating jobs for families.”

Turpentine Run Road, also known as Brookman Road, runs the length of the Nadir Gut, a local stream that devastates residential areas during torrential downpours. The gut drains into the largest standing mangrove forest in the U.S. Virgin Islands𑁋the Mangrove Lagoon Marine Reserve.

Source: The Office of Disaster Recovery

The Nadir Gut collects water from the top of Raphune Hill, the Donoe Bypass. Including communities in Al McBean, Annas Retreat, and the surrounding areas. Rainwater moves through a series of streams, and one of the most extensive streams runs behind the PriceMart shopping center, connecting the Nadir Gut to a massive valley nestled above sea level.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency lists Turpentine Run Road and the surrounding communities as a Special Flood Hazard Area.

“We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible, and more sustainable,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this year we are supporting more projects than ever before.”