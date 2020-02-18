Bill Honoring Beulah Smith Harrigan One of First Librarians, in the Territory, Moves Forward
Members of the Committee on Culture, Historic Preservation, and Aging chaired by Sen. Myron Jackson convened in a meeting at the Capitol Building on Friday and voted unanimously for Bill No. 33-0230 – An Act to posthumously honor and commend Beulah Smith Harrigan for her service to the children of the Virgin Islands, and for her role in the development …
