The Veterans Drive Improvement Project officially broke ground in May of 2018. According to Virgin Islands Department of Public Works officials, it marked the beginning of the “single largest” road construction project in U.S. Virgin Islands history. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony that same year, former Governor Kenneth Mapp shared that once completed, the new waterfront structure would double as a territorial monument to Veterans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Phase one of the project saw completion recently, and it started at the intersection near the Lucinda Millan Home and ended at the Capitol Building, where phase two will begin.

In August, Government House and the Department of Public Works announced they had secured a $25 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. RAISE is a discretionary grant program that dates back to the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. The RAISE grant, previously called Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) and Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER), has changed names several times.

Last year, Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a $1.75 trillion proposal to improve American infrastructure. President Joe Biden signed it into law in November to improve the nation’s crumbling infrastructure and address the global climate emergency. Weeks after Biden signed the landmark infrastructure law, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, a Ways and Means Committee member, announced $99 million in new funding for the Turpentine Run Flood Control Project. “Today, I am happy to announce $99 million in new funding for the Turpentine Run Flood Control Project and the Savan Gut Phase II flood control project,” Plaskett said in a press statement. “This new federal investment comes as the Biden Administration continues its nationwide focus on easing supply chain bottlenecks, improving infrastructure resilience, and creating jobs for families.”

The package will put $550 billion in funds into transportation and broadband improvements across the United States. Biden’s signature follows years of failed efforts in Washington to overhaul aging infrastructure, improvements that advocates have said will boost the economy and create jobs. Over the past few months, Congress has passed modest legislation with the support of Democrats and Republicans. And this summer, the Inflation Reduction Act Biden signed expanded on existing infrastructure projects and includes new federal safeguards for communities to prepare for a warming planet.

With several new federal laws converging with disaster funding from tropical cyclones, U.S. territories are in a new position to build offshore wind farms with the Secretary of Interior's expanded powers and improve energy distribution. Territories in the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean will receive additional funding to develop electric alternatives in transportation and energy to lessen each island’s dependence on fossil fuels. “The Army Corps of Engineers will invest $14 billion in 500 projects across the nation that focus on strengthening critical supply chains.” Plaskett added. “These new investments will create jobs and economic opportunity while strengthening key water infrastructure projects, improving resiliency to the climate crisis, and restoring the environment.”

Phase two of the waterfront project on St. Thomas will include a new pedestrian promenade and the newly constructed section from Lucinda Millian Home, wrapping the road around the Capital Building to meet the four-lane waterfront adjacent to Vendors Plaza. When the project began four years ago, officials at Public Works noted that “features” designed to slow down large trucks would also be included, a move they say could reduce noise pollution in the downtown area. “Virgin Islanders know that these projects are in urgent need of completion. Through the hard work of my office ensuring that the territory was included in the historic legislation, $99 million will soon be headed to the Virgin Islands to complete longstanding resiliency projects,” Plaskett said. “With these new federal funds from the Army Corps, we will be able to initiate, physically complete, and close out Savan Gut Phase II and the project at Turpentine Run. Also included was $500,000 for pre-construction engineering and design (PED) to be completed for the flood risk management project at Estate La Grange on St. Croix.”

In late August, Plaskett released a statement that said the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs approved a payment of approximately $226,165,037 to the U.S. Virgin Islands and $70,398,471 to Guam. The advance payments represent the 2023 estimated rum tax-cover over payments for the USVI and 2023 federal income tax.

After Hurricanes Irma and Maria, members of Congress representing the territories negotiated a five-year increase of the cover over to $13.25 in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 (P.L. 115-123). This public law gave the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico unprecedented funding to rebuild the territories. Plaskett’s office noted that the temporary increase in cover over expired in December 2021. And because rum cover-over cap issues were included in the Build Back Better legislation, both territories will eventually return to standard rates.

Evaluations for RAISE discretionary grants use several criteria, including safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, and economic competitiveness. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said his agency has RAISE will offer over $2.2 billion in funding to help urban and rural communities move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, and ports.