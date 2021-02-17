Biden says vaccinating teachers should take precedence to curb Covid-19 spread
Charlotte Amalie 𑁋 President Joe Biden said during a CNN town hall Tuesday that vaccinating teachers should be a high priority for states and territories fighting the spread of Covid-19. “I think that we should be vaccinating teachers. We should move them up in the hierarchy,” he said.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week Biden’s goal is…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.