Audio provided by Google.

Washington, D.C.𑁋The Biden-Harris administration released the President’s Budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024. The budget includes $537 million in funding for the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs to support U.S. territories and Freely Associated States.

White House Preparing for China in the Caribbean Sea

On Thursday, President Joe Biden proposed a $6.8 trillion budget, urging the U.S. Congress to increase the nation’s defense budget by 3 percent amid heightened tensions with China and Russia. The proposal would fund initiatives in the U.S. territories of American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Republicans shot down the president’s budget for its massive size and spending on social programs, climate change, and affordable healthcare.

The president’s proposed budget includes support programs for the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau𑁋each recognized as Freely Associated States.

In a statement, Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor said, “The 2024 budget request makes critical, targeted investments in the American people and in the territories that will promote greater prosperity and economic growth for decades to come. For the Insular Areas, the budget will provide for investments in infrastructure, energy resiliency, and security, and promote racial justice and equity in underserved communities allowing Interior to fulfill its responsibilities in the Pacific and the Caribbean.”

The United States maintains a strategic advantage over adversaries like China, Russia, and North Korea--a remote homeland with few borders and powerful allies spread across the globe. The remoteness of the United States mainland is vital to Washington’s decades-long strategy of keeping global conflicts far from the 48 states.

Hawaii, Alaska, and U.S. territories like Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands play parallel roles in how Pentagon officials and the Secretary of Interior respond to national security threats. When the United States bought the Danish West Indies in 1917, the colony was renamed the Virgin Islands of the United States. The U.S. strategy included deploying naval vessels and its hidden fleet of submarines throughout the Caribbean Sea to protect the Panama Canal from foreign adversaries.

For the U.S. military, the effort to control the lands of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands paid off during the Cold War when the U.S. responded to Soviet-owned nuclear warheads in Cuba and the threat of an economic blockade if the conflict escalated.

In February, White House officials acted when the U.S. military decided to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean after it entered U.S. airspace. U.S. officials speculated that China might be probing American defenses and readiness.

And recently, senior military officials said the People’s Republic of China destroyed a high-flying spy balloon last month over the Atlantic Ocean in waters off South America.

With a new appointment to the Subcommittee on National Intelligence Enterprise as ranking member, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett could offer U.S. intelligence agencies critical insights about the region as American foreign policy shifts.

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

To date, Biden’s administration has announced nearly $200 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and more than 20,000 specific projects in over 4,500 communities across all 50 States, the District of Columbia, including the U.S. territories.

Congress passed the $1.75 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the fall of 2021 to improve American infrastructure.

In August, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. and the Department of Public Works announced the U.S. Virgin Islands had secured a $25 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

Weeks after, when Biden signed the landmark infrastructure bill into law, Plaskett, the ranking member on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, announced $99 million in new funding for the Turpentine Run Flood Control Project on St. Thomas.

“Today, I am happy to announce $99 million in new funding for the Turpentine Run Flood Control Project and the Savan Gut Phase II flood control project,” Plaskett said in a press statement. “This new federal investment comes as the Biden Administration continues its nationwide focus on easing supply chain bottlenecks, improving infrastructure resilience, and creating jobs for families.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency lists Turpentine Run Road and the surrounding communities as a Special Flood Hazard Area.

The infrastructure law will put $550 billion in funds into transportation and broadband improvements across the United States. Since it passed, Biden’s administration launched 3,700 bridge repair and replacement projects across the United States.

According to the White House, over 16 million households save $500 million per month since the Affordable Connectivity Program opened enrollment to the public.

Biden’s progress on infrastructure and the climate-focused Inflation Reduction Act will see U.S. territories absorbing millions in infrastructure upgrades over the next decade.

In the past five years, lawmakers in Washington approved an extraordinary amount of disaster aid for U.S. territories.

With the stakes changing and global power up for grabs, investments in the Caribbean could signal a new chapter in America’s national security playbook.