BET Names Rep. Stacey Plaskett as 2020 Election All-Star
Charlotte Amalie 𑁋 Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, the Democrat representing the U.S. Virgin Islands joined BET’s list of 2020 Election All-Stars. Plaskett is an American politician, attorney, and a former prosecutor. She is currently the 5th Delegate to serve in the United States House of Representatives from the United States Virgin Islands’ at-large …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.