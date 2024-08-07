August 7th, 2024—Press Conference with USVI Senators
Press conference in St. Thomas with The National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women (NOBEL Women).
The National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women (NOBEL Women) is a non-profit, non-partisan organization primarily composed of current and former black women legislators as well as many appointed officials. Originally established in 1985, NOBEL Women is the country’s premier organization of Black women legislators committed to increasing and promoting the presence of Black women in government, non-profit, and corporate leadership.