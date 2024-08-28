The Committee on Housing, Transportation, and Telecommunications has scheduled a meeting for 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall in St. Thomas.

BLOCK I

09:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.

Update and discussion on the progress of the housing programs under the purview of the V.I. Housing Finance Authority, including the status of homeownership programs throughout the territory; the outlook for affordable housing and homeownership in the territory; the status of home repair programs; the status of the emergency housing programs administered by the Authority; and lastly the status of programs to combat housing instability.

Invited Testifiers:

Eugene Jones, Executive Director, Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority

Adrienne L. Williams-Octalien, Director, Office of Disaster Recovery

BLOCK II

11:00 A.M. TO 1:00 P.M.

The Committee will receive testimony concerning

Bill No. 35-0181 An Act to authorize the Government of the Virgin Islands, through the Commissioner of the Department of Public Works and the Commissioner of the Department of Property and Procurement, to identify suitable cemetery property on the island of St. John within 180 days from the enactment of this act.

Invited Testifiers:

Lisa Alejandro, Commissioner, Department of Property and Procurement

Derek Gabriel, Commissioner, Department of Public Works

Clarence Stephenson, St. John Fire Chief & STJ Resident, VI Fire & Medical Services

Carmen Wesselhoft-Hedrington, Former Senator-at-Large & St. John Resident

Father Anthony Abraham, Pastor of Our Lady of Mt. Caramel St. John

LUNCH

1:00 P.M. – 1:30 P.M.

BLOCK III

1:30 P.M. – 3:30 P.M

Update and discussion on transportation matters in the territory, including the status of roads and road projects and the status of public transportation, including bus and passenger ferry services.

Invited Testifier:

Derek Gabriel, Commissioner, Department of Public Works

BLOCK IV

3:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M

Update and discussion on telecommunication issues that impact the economy and the quality of life for Virgin Islands residents. As well as an update on the status of present infrastructure projects and plans for future development, with a focus on planning and utilization of federal broadband funding.

Invited Testifiers:

Attorney Ileann Canellas, Managing Corporate Counsel, T-Mobile Puerto Rico

Ravindra Maywahlall, Country Manager, Liberty USVI

Geraldine Pitt, Chief Executive Officer, Viya

Stephan Adams, Chief Executive Officer, VI Next Generation Network

Derek Gabriel, Commissioner, Department of Public Works

Karl Knight, Chief Executive Officer, VI Water & Power Authority

