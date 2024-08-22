The Committee on Rules and Judiciary has scheduled a meeting for Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 9:30 AM in the Frits E. Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, to consider the following nominations and bills:

BLOCK I

Governor’s Nomination of Calford S. Martin Nominee, Virgin Islands Coastal Zone Commission – District of St. Thomas

Governor’s Nomination of Calford S. Martin, Nominee, Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority Board of Directors – District of St. Thomas

BLOCK II

Governor’s Nomination of Julian Penn, Nominee, Virgin Islands Taxicab Commission – District of St. Thomas

BLOCK III

Bill No. 35-0224 An Act amending title 19, part V, chapter 45, subchapter VI to increase access to behavioral health services, with a focus on a Psychiatric Emergency Response Team to provide mobile crisis intervention services, and the 9-8-8 telecommunication system

