August 22nd, 2024 | Committee on Rules and Judiciary｜Public Live Stream
Frits E. Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room, St. Croix
The Committee on Rules and Judiciary has scheduled a meeting for Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 9:30 AM in the Frits E. Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, to consider the following nominations and bills:
BLOCK I
Governor’s Nomination of Calford S. Martin Nominee, Virgin Islands Coastal Zone Commission – District of St. Thomas
Governor’s Nomination of Calford S. Martin, Nominee, Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority Board of Directors – District of St. Thomas
BLOCK II
Governor’s Nomination of Julian Penn, Nominee, Virgin Islands Taxicab Commission – District of St. Thomas
BLOCK III
Bill No. 35-0224 An Act amending title 19, part V, chapter 45, subchapter VI to increase access to behavioral health services, with a focus on a Psychiatric Emergency Response Team to provide mobile crisis intervention services, and the 9-8-8 telecommunication system
Invited Testifiers:
Justa Encarnacion, Commissioner, Department of Health,
Hazel M. Philbert, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Gov. Juan F. Luis Hospital and Medical Center
Tina Commissiong, CEO, Schneider Regional Medical Center,
Sandra Setorie, Executive Director, V.I. Public Service Commission