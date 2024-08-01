The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance has scheduled a hearing to receive testimony and discuss the budget of various departments and agencies at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 01, 2024, in the Frits E. Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room on St. Croix.

9:00 A.M.

VI Department of Agriculture, Louis E. Petersen, Jr., PhD., Commissioner

12:30 P.M.

VI Department of Health, Justa Encarnacion, Commissioner

2:30 P.M.

Nurse Licensure Board, Tanicia Penn, MSN, RN, Chairperson