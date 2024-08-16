The 35th Legislature will convene into Legislative Session on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at the Earle B. Ottley Hall on St. Thomas. It will immediately follow a Committee of the Whole to discuss the Pafford situation.

In a release today, the chamber wrote, “The official agenda will follow.”

On August 8th, the Virgin Islands Daily News published a report on Pafford Medical Services and the Government of the Virgin Islands. The GVI owes Pafford $8 million, and in 2023, the territory owed $34 million.

A year later, the territory’s debt to Pafford has fallen to less than $10 million. Now, the company says it will no longer offer services to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

View the August 12th, 2024, through August 23rd, 2024, schedule for the 35th Legislature below.

