Charlotte Amalie𑁋An emergency Legislative Session began moments ago.

Senators will consider using available funds to pay outstanding debts to the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA). WAPA’s rotating electrical schedule, caused by a cash crunch, left residents without power.

Governor Bryan announced a plan to inject government funds into WAPA after declaring a State of Emergency, a move that allows him to bypass Senate approval.

Today’s special session will focus on the energy crisis in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Here’s today’s live stream:

