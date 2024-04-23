April 23rd, 2024 | Press Conference｜Public Live Stream
The chamber is set to host a press conference today.
Charlotte Amalie𑁋The Legislature of the Virgin Islands streams hearings and sessions for the public record. Anyone can watch live or recorded sessions online, including on YouTube, the largest video platform in the world.
Here’s today’s live stream:
