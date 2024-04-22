April 22nd, 2024 | Perma Plaque Ceremony｜Public Live Stream
Charlotte Amalie𑁋The Legislature of the Virgin Islands streams hearings and sessions for the public record. Anyone can watch live or recorded sessions online, including on YouTube, the largest video platform in the world.
Today’s session honors Dr. George E. Phillips, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Gregory “DJ Avalanche” Hodge, and former Senator George Goodwin
Here’s today’s live stream:
