“Abolish”
The love for self
The love for humanity
All intertwines with our daily expense. Nickel and diming, spending time with that’s mesmerizing. Alluring faith to energy. This compassion we create keeps shining. Bursting through our darkest desires. Like ice melting off the window pane.
The love for self.
The love for humanity.
Breaks barriers. Demands change. A s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.