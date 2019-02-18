A Message from the Founder of State of the Territory News
St. Thomas — It’s been a monumental week for social change in the Virgin Islands, even if you missed the most revealing part of the week. One week ago, I submitted an editorial to news organizations to start an important conversation in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
In this editorial, I opened up about being sexually assaulted during my senior year in high sc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.