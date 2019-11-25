A-List of 15+ Public Schools to Follow on Social Media in the U.S. Virgin Islands
St. Thomas — Public schools in the U.S. Virgin Islands are growing their online presence using social media and have been sharing updates, information about school events and other activities on campus. Schools in both districts have been active on social media throughout the year and the Virgin Islands Department of Education (DOE) now boasts over a do…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.