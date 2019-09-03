A Connection We Never Asked For: The Annual Trauma of Hurricane Season for Caribbean Islanders
* This post is a response to the Day 2 Prompt of the #WahYouSayinJournal 30-Day Challenge created by Gyul Meets World. To read more about the journal and download the PDF, click here.
As I write this post, Hurricane Dorian is bearing down on the Bahamas. The storm, which maxed out as a Category 5 with 185mph winds, rolled over the…
