Deli Banger is a writer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist from the U.S. Virgin Islands, exploring a new beat as a nomadic musician.

Deli plays piano, guitar, drums, and various woodwind and brass instruments. He’s written songs for Pressure Busspipe and produced songs for R. City, Ciara, and countless musicians. With a growing musical catalog, the St. Thomian DJ has nearly 3,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Here’s a collection of songs produced and curated by Deli himself.

Featured image courtesy of Kurious George Productions.