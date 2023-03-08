A Collection of Songs Produced by Deli Banger
The definitive collection of songs produced by the musician Deli Banger.
Deli Banger is a writer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist from the U.S. Virgin Islands, exploring a new beat as a nomadic musician.
Deli plays piano, guitar, drums, and various woodwind and brass instruments. He’s written songs for Pressure Busspipe and produced songs for R. City, Ciara, and countless musicians. With a growing musical catalog, the St. Thomian DJ has nearly 3,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.
Here’s a collection of songs produced and curated by Deli himself.
