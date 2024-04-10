Recognized for her musical messages about self-confidence and empowerment, 5two is in a lane of her own. 5two’s captivating sound and charming personality are the foundation of her musical essence and style, with sights set on emerging into the mainstream.

She’s out with a new song and says she’s been in the studio working on new music.

Shortly after her song “Foolie” dropped, 5two asked fans which musician they wanted on the remix. Weeks later, she released a remixed version featuring Jada Kingdom.

5two has featured artists like PNDRN and Timo on some of her heaviest tracks.