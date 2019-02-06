21 Savage Arrested by ICE Officials, Trump’s State of the Union Address Tough on Immigration
21 Savage, the Bank Account rapper and songwriter was taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) custody on Sunday morning. ICE officials reportedly detained the rapper for being in the United States illegally.
The rapper, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was taken into custody by U.S. officials, with ICE spokesman Brian Cox…
