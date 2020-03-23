2 Private Schools in the USVI are Using Our Conference Call Tools to Teach Students Remotely
St. Thomas 𑁋 Two private schools in the U.S. Virgin Islands will be using our newsroom conference call tools this week to teach students remotely. The Memorial Moravian School and the St. Peter and Paul Catholic School on St. Thomas have signed up to use our complimentary service as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the territory’s businesse…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.