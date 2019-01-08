Congress Ends Ban on Religious Headwear, Reversing 181-Year-old Law
Last week, the newly Democratic-controlled House tossed out a 181-year-old rule that banned hats from the floor to accommodate lawmakers who wear religious headwear. On Thursday, the first two female Muslim congressional representatives in history took office. The move was championed by House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi and others.
